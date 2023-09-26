Gallatin Valley Food Bank receives 2,300 pounds of donated meat

One of the largest donations of meat in HRDC’s history was dropped off at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

2,300 pounds of pork were donated by Producer Partnership, a local non-profit from Livingston.

"So many producers in Montana want to help out; they want to do things but up until today we’ve never been able to have that process to get done,” says Matt Pierson, president of Producer Partnership.

After a stop in Bozeman, the group is also donating meat to the Butte Emergency Shelter. This is a part of its goal to donate more than 42,000 pounds of meat to food banks across Montana.

The Gallatin Valley Food Bank says this donation will give meat to around 700 families in the valley.

“This meat donation is going to go a long way towards really helping us fill the freezer up to give meat out to folks that are coming in for assistance,” says John Horn, Gallatin Valley Food Bank Operations Manager.

Producer Partnership will also deliver meat to several food banks across the state over the next two days.