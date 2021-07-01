Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen set for 33rd annual Poker Ride

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen are set to kick off the 33rd annual Poker Run, set for Saturday, July 10. Registration closes on Saturday, July 3.

The poker run will be different this year with online registration only. The group also has made some adjustments to comply with COVID suggestions on how to proceed with big groups. Usually, about 250 people attend this event.

The proceeds from the event help the Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen to maintain regional trails. Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen have maintained the Spanish Creek trails since 1985.

The club has had a busy year so far, clearing a few hundred trees from area trails. The group works directly with the USFS to keep the trails open and to assist them in various projects, mostly packing people and equipment into areas of work or concern. The Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen also do some work in Yellowstone National Park at Slouch Creek Cabin and various other special request projects.

If you are interested in helping the group clear trails, a weekly Wednesday Trail Crew event is set for July 7, 14, 21, 28. Contact Lew Goodpasture, 575-639-9091 for more info.

For more information, you can visit the group's Facebook page or website.