Gallatin Roller Derby to roll into new season

BOZEMAN - Renae Mattimoe aka “Dame Grenade” was live on today's Montana This Morning, talking about the return of Gallatin Roller Derby.

This Saturday is the Back in Black doubleheader at the Haynes Pavilion at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Dame Grenade says to dress in your best Rock and Roll costume and come watch the return of Roller Derby after 32 months away. She says for members of the Gallatin Roller Derby these bouts are great competition but they are also wonderful social events.

She says she’s made many new friends over the years and for the past nearly three years that was lost. Tickets are available for $12 at grderby.com, or $15 at the door. Doors open at 5 pm with the first bouts at 5:30 pm and the 2nd bout beginning at 7:30 pm. One price gets you into both. As always Gallatin Roller Derby shares parts of its proceeds from bout nights with local non-profits - this week the Bozeman Schools Foundation will receive the funds.

