Gallatin High School creates virtual relaxation space for mental health

BOZEMAN — Making mental health a priority has been crucial during this pandemic for adults and students bot - which is why educators at Gallatin High School created a virtual relaxation space.

Any student from any school can utilize the digital platform which features different stimulating activities and relaxation opportunities and even resources for adults.

It was created specifically because of the challenging times, but educators say it will stick around for the long run.

“We created it during the pandemic just with some inconsistencies with when we’re going to see students, recognizing that there’s still probably a greater need for mental health support. But it’s really a best practice of something that we should have been doing a long time ago,” said Drew Miller, a counselor at Gallatin High.

To access the virtual relaxation space, you can visit Gallatin High School’s website or click here.

