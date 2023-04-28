Gallatin High School celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees

Gallatin High School students are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees around their campus.

The Gallatin High Key Club and Gallatin Gardeners partnered to plant four trees in front of the school to celebrate and add some new landscape to the campus. This is the third year the Key Club has let students get out in the fresh air to plant trees for a good cause. Some students believe this will have an impact on their school for years to come.

"Come back when we're older and show our kids, tell them we planted these trees," one Gallatin High School student said.

Another student said, "Because we're a new school, there isn't a whole lot of like older trees around here. It's pretty barren, so it's going to be cool to see when we get more that are fully grown trees that we hope to plant."

Key Club Supervisor Joe Kusak has worked with Cashman Nursery on planting trees each year since the school opened.