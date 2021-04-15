Gallatin Health Dep. working around J&J vaccine pause

BOZEMAN — It’s been two days since the CDC recommended a pause on distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine - which may have affected vaccine distribution around the country.

Health officials in Gallatin County say out of the 39,000 total vaccine doses they received (since December) the Johnson and Johnson vaccine only makes up about seven percent of that.

So while it has created some minor logistical challenges, the health department has been able to work around them and utilize the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to cover all appointments.

“The biggest impact it has is the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be a really powerful way to reach populations that it’s hard to get a second dose to or it’s just hard to get to them in general. So, it kind of takes that tool away from our toolbox,” explained Matt Kelley, the Gallatin County Health Officer.

The hard-to-reach populations Kelley mentioned include prisons, college campuses, and other places where residency may be for a temporary time.

If you have an appointment to get vaccinated, there is no need to cancel. The Gallatin County Health Department is only using Pfizer and Moderna.

