The Sportsman’s Banquet is Gallatin Gateway School’s primary fundraiser for their 8th-grade trip to Washington DC. The dinner is free and entry is free.

There will be lots of great auction items for their silent auction as well as great Live auction items. Doors open at the Auction Barn in Gallatin Gateway located at 5 Wheeler Mountain Way off of US 191.

Doors open at 5 PM, dinner at 6 PM, with live action starting at 7 PM.