Gallatin Gateway School looks to bond approval to help with building issues

GALLATIN GATEWAY — May 4 is a big day for schools, parents and students as School Election Day, and this year there’s some huge things on the ballot for Gallatin Gateway School.

Students were ready to learn today’s lesson—even in a less than favorable school building.

“Our mechanical, electrical and plumbing is at the end of life here at Gallatin Gateway School,” said Theresa Keel, the superintendent for Gallatin Gateway School.

The school faces multiple issues.

“Our heating and cooling system—on any given day our classrooms are really, really hot or really, really cold. Our plumbing is crashing, and our electrical is very, very old. In our cafeteria, you can only plug certain things in at any one given time,” she said.

Which is why the school district is asking residents to vote in favor of a $7 million bond during this upcoming election.

“Gallatin Gateway School has not held a bond since the 2000 addition. It’s been 20 years, and that bond in June is going to fall off the roll and so that’s one of the reasons why we’re doing the bond now because that bond rolls off and the new bond will come on, and so the increase to the taxpayer won’t be as much as if it were a brand new bond,” Keel explained.

But you may be wondering how much this new bond will cost you individually, and the school has an answer for you.

“On our website my district clerk has put a really great tax calculator. So, you can put in the market value of your home and it will tell you how much this bond is going to add to your property taxes,” said Keel.

The election is a mail-in election and ballots will be sent out on April 16.

Gallatin Gateway is hosting an in-person informational meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to answer questions, give tours of the current school building and provide more information about the bond at the school. A virtual informational will be held on April 6.

