Gallatin Gateway School Foundation hosts Sportsman’s Banquet

GALLATIN GATEWAY - If you are looking for a nice evening out this weekend, the Gallatin Gateway School Foundation has an event that you won’t want to miss on Saturday evening. The Sportsman’s Banquet is a fundraiser that benefits the school’s annual 8th grade trip to Washington, DC this spring.

It is free to attend the Sportsman’s Banquet with a feast of prime rib, mashed potatoes, veggies, and a sweet treat to top it off. The focus, of course, is to raise money for the Washington trip, so there are several great items to bid on including live and silent auction items that range from guns, concerts, vacation trips, to fly-fishing packages. The Gallatin Gateway School Foundation does not charge for the meal to say thank you to the community for the support, and to invite community members in to support the Washington, DC trip and Expedition Yellowstone for middle school students.

The school has not had the opportunity to raise money for the trip for the last couple of years because of COVID-19. The lack of fund-raising opportunities has put students' classes at a disadvantage for the annual trip to the nation’s capital. Without the keystone fundraising event taking place the last two years, the middle school students have a lot of ground to make up.

The event takes place at 25 Mountain Wheeler Way behind the Antique Barn off US-191 on Saturday, April 30th. Doors open at 5 PM with dinner, with dinner served at 6 PM. The live auction begins at 7 PM with all benefits supporting the students at Gallatin Gateway School.