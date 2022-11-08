Gallatin Gateway heads Back to the Future for fun

GALLATIN GATEWAY — After a couple of years away because of COVID, the Willing Workers Ladies Aid (WWLA) in Gallatin Gateway are ready to entertain you once again with a fun community play called "Back To The Future" at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center.

The community celebration and fundraiser have been around for nearly 50 years, and this year’s adaptation of the classic Michael J Fox movie will feature some of the iconic landmarks of Gallatin Gateway. The fundraiser directly benefits WWLA and the community center. That includes upkeep of the community center, scholarships, and support for the Gallatin Gateway School programs among other activities.

The event also includes a live and silent auction with some great items which include rustic handmade furniture and a week of nights in Big Sky worth over $8,000. Appetizers and drinks will be available throughout the evening.

The doors open at 6 PM and the play starts at 7 PM. Admission is a flat $10 per person. The play will be at the Gateway Community Center at 145 Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway! Get there early and enjoy a fun family evening. You can drive to Gallatin Gateway, but remember where you are going… you won’t need roads.

