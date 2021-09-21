Gallatin Gateway Gallop to benefit school foundation

GALLATIN GATEWAY — If you and your family are looking for a chance to get out this weekend for a good cause, the 7th annual Gallatin Gateway Gallop may be just the thing you are looking for on Saturday, September 25th, 2021.

The Gallop is a 1-mile Fun Run and a separate 5K that will benefit the Gallatin Gateway School Foundation and will help fund school trips and activities for classes at the Gallatin Gateway School. You can run, jog, or walk your way through a marked course in Gallatin Gateway. It’s an excellent chance to get a little exercise and help support kids at the same time.

Courtesy

The 1-mile Fun Run will kick off at 8 AM and is free to enter for any age. The 5K race will start at 8:30 and will start and end in front of the Gallatin Gateway Community Center. Snacks and concessions will be available with proceeds going to the students at Gallatin Gateway School.

You can pre-register here, by searching gallop or you can register before the race on Saturday morning. Your fees will get you entry in the race as well as a race shirt.- $10 for racers 17 and under $25 for racers 18 and over $40 for families.

Entrants will meet at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center, where you can pick up your race number and t-shirt. If you don’t pre-register you should show up a little before 8:30 so that you can get registered for the race to help support fundraising for the students at Gallatin Gateway School.

