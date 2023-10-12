Gallatin Gateway 5K, pancake breakfast set for Saturday to raise funds for school and fire department

What could be better than a 5K followed by a free pancake breakfast? This weekend in Gallatin Gateway, you can do just that and help support two community organizations at once on Saturday morning, Oct. 14.

If you are in the mood for a little exercise, the Gallatin Gateway School Foundation will be hosting its 9th annual Gallatin Gateway Gallop which helps fund school trips and activities throughout the year. Registration starts at 7:30 with a 1-mile fun run starting at 8 a.m. The 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m. You will be able to walk, jog, or outright run a marked course through the Gallatin Gateway Community.

The Gallatin Gateway Fire Department is hosting a free pancake feed from 7-11 a.m. at the Gallatin Gateway Fire Station on Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway. The breakfast is free to the public and anyone is welcome.

The Gateway Fire Department is accepting donations that will go toward buying new shirts for their volunteer firefighters. The department will also have activities and fire engine rides for free throughout the morning.