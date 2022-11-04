Gallatin County voters to decide on new county commissioner

A seat is opening on the Gallatin County Commission as current County Commissioner Joe Skinner announced he is retiring. Gallatin County voters have the choice between Democrat Jennifer Boyer and Republican Joe Flynn.

We want to note that we have been in contact with the Republican candidate Joe Flynn for a week and have been unable to connect due to scheduling conflicts. We will have his response in an update to this story as soon as possible.

When asked why Boyer is running for county commissioner she said...

“Local government impacts our daily lives in really fundamental ways. It’s our roads and bridges, parks and trails, and even critical social services like mental health,” said Boyer.

On the issues that face Gallatin County, Boyer said...

“Housing and affordability. This is no surprise to anyone also looking at how our community is growing under this rapid growth and looking at how that in ways that are compatible with existing development patterns in neighborhoods,” said Boyer.

According to Flynn’s campaign website, his work background is in business and he served in the US Marine Corps.

Boyer is a goat farmer in Gallatin County. She says that she brings that experience to the county commission.

“Real life experience locally and throughout our region solving local problems including drought public lands management and community development,” said Boyer.

As voters head to the polls, their message as to why they should get your vote is...

“My background is in collaboration so one of the things that I found has been the most enduring solutions is bringing people to the table building partnerships and really solving our community issues from the ground up,” said Boyer.