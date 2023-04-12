Gallatin County to mail ballots for school and special districts election on April 14

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office will mail ballots this Friday, April 14, 2023, for the 2023 school and special districts election on May 2. Active registered voters in districts that are holding elections can expect ballots to arrive in the mail by this weekend or early next week.

A county media release said this election is an all-mail-ballot election, which means no polling places will be open on Election Day, May 2.

The election is being held for the following districts, according to the release:

SCHOOLS



Anderson

Belgrade

Big Sky

Bozeman

Cottonwood

LaMotte

Malmborg

Manhattan

Monforton

Springhill

Three Forks

West Yellowstone

Willow Creek

SPECIAL DISTRICTS



Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District

Belgrade Regional Park, Trails & Recreation District Creation/Bond

Hebgen Basin Hospital District

Logan Water & Sewer District

Ballots can be returned by mail or in person; they must be received at the Gallatin County Elections office or a designated place of deposit by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Designated places of deposit for the election are:



Gallatin County Elections Office (311 W. Main St., room 210 in Bozeman)

(311 W. Main St., room 210 in Bozeman) Monforton School District Office (6001 Monforton School Road, Bozeman)

(6001 Monforton School Road, Bozeman) Belgrade City Hall – Finance Department (91 E. Central Ave., Belgrade)

These locations can accept ballots from voters in any district and will be open during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, until May 1. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 2.

You can return ballots in person beginning Wednesday, April 12, at the Gallatin County Elections office in Bozeman, 311 W. Main St., Room 210.

The county says ballots that are destroyed, spoiled, lost, or not received, can be replaced by request no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots should be mailed no later than Wednesday, April 25 to ensure they arrive at the Clerk and Recorder's Office by the May 2 deadline. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day but received after Election Day cannot be accepted.

Voters can click here to check the status of ballots.

For more information about the election and voter registration, click here.