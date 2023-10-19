Gallatin County to mail ballots for Nov. 7 election on Friday, Oct. 20

BOZEMAN — Ballots for the upcoming 2023 municipal election on Nov. 7 in Gallatin County will be mailed Friday, Oct. 20.

Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters in municipalities that are holding elections.

This election is a mail ballot election, meaning there will be no polling places open on election day.

Elections are taking place in Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, West Yellowstone, and the Central Valley Fire District.

In total, about 48,500 ballots will be mailed to active registered voters. Ballots should start arriving this weekend or early next week.

Gallatin County is currently in the late registration period for the Nov. 7 election. To register to vote or update your registration—like if you’ve moved or changed your name since the last election—you must appear in-person at the Gallatin County elections office.

For more information and to see a sample ballot, visit the Gallatin County Elections Department web page.