Gallatin County still counting ballots Wednesday afternoon after Election Day

Posted at 1:10 PM, Nov 09, 2022
(Updated, 2 p.m., 11/09/2022: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the total number of outstanding ballots.)

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office says it is still counting ballots as of Wednesday afternoon, a day after Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

After polls closed on Tuesday, counting was paused around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and was set to resume at 8 a.m. As of Wednesday morning, there were still around 8,000 to 9,000 ballots to be counted, according to the Clerk and Recorder's Office.

Election officials say they hope to have the counting completed by the end of the day on Wednesday.

We will keep you updated on the status of Gallatin County races as we get more information. And you can stay current with real-time updates on the KBZK Election Results page.

