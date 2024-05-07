Gallatin County Special Purpose District and School Election ballots due May 7

BOZEMAN — Tuesday, May 7 is the last day for voters to weigh in on the Special Purpose District and School Election for 2024.

Officials tell MTN that school elections tend to have low voter turnout, with only 26% of active voters returning ballots.

Of the more than 46,000 ballots issued, only about 14,000 had been returned as of May 6.

Election volunteers can be seen collecting drive-up ballots at the Gallatin County Courthouse, but voters can also return ballots to the following locations:



Belgrade School District Administration Office

Big Sky Water and Sewer District Office

Monforton School Front Office

Three Forks High School Office

Ballots will be accepted at the Gallatin County Elections Office until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Results will be announced online and in person at the courthouse following the election.

For more information on the school election, visit the Elections Department website.