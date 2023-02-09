Gallatin County Sheriff's Office warns of scam call increase

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer warns the public of recent phone scams involving their office.

The scam caller claims they are from the Sheriff’s Office and may even use a deputy’s name. The caller tells the victim that they owe the GCSO money for reasons such as a warrant, unpaid ticket, not showing up to court, etc.

The caller will ask the victim to get gift cards or money to send over the phone in order to avoid arrest.

The GCSO reminds the public they will never request money or gift cards. Payments related to law enforcement, or the jail go through the courts, never the GCSO.

These calls can seem convincing as it is easy to clone the GCSO phone numbers and deputy names are public information.

GCSO does often contact citizens for paperwork that may require personal service, but they will never ask for money.

Sheriff Springer says to hang up immediately if you receive a call asking for money. If you have any questions or concerns, call the Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100 and leave a message.