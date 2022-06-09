Gallatin County Sheriff's Office warns of an ongoing scam

BOZEMAN - According to a press release, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls of a scam involving a caller identifying himself as a Deputy or Detective with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. The caller states that there is a warrant for your arrest due to missing a court date or an unpaid fine. The caller further states that bail or payment must be made by purchasing Google Play Cards, Green Dot Cards, etc.

According to officials, this is a scam. Do not respond to any requests. The scammer is aggressive, convincing, and persistent.

"Just as a friendly reminder the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office does not contact people asking for money," the release states.

