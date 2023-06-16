Gallatin County Sheriff's Office seeking information on robbery at Plaza Bar in Three Forks

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a robbery at the Plaza Bar in Three Forks.

In the early morning hours of Monday, June 5, officers responded to a robbery at the Plaza Bar where a person sprayed occupants with bear spray, stole money from behind the bar, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Witnesses described the offender as approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, light build, and wearing all-black clothing. The vehicle was described as a light-colored hatchback SUV or van.

Eight people were treated for bear spray exposure following the incident.

Community members are encouraged to contact the Gallatin County Detective Division with information regarding the incident at 406-582-2121.

Plaza Bar is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to a conviction of those responsible.