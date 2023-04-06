Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Academy looking for more participants

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Academy is kicking off on April 26, and they're looking for more people to sign up for the events.

Gallatin County community members are welcome to join GCSO's Public Safety Academy to experience what law enforcement does on a daily basis for the community. Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer, says this academy helps build a better connection between law enforcement and citizens.

“People love it because it's an opportunity to kind of peek behind the curtain and see what it is that we do,” said Sheriff Springer. "It helps build a community and kind of a relationship between ourselves and the community, which is really important.”

The academy is free to the public. It's every Wednesday night from 6 to 9 PM starting on April 26 through June 14. The academy covers Search and Rescue, the Coroner's Office, the Detention Center, as well as day-to-day law enforcement.

“It's really important that they understand the work that we do," said Sheriff Springer. "Right now in this day and age, there's a lot of misconceptions out there as to what it is and who we are.”

Sheriff Springer says they're hoping for 20 to 30 people to sign up for the academy.

“We want to keep it fairly intimate. We want it to be comfortable enough to be asking questions,” said Sheriff Springer.

Sheriff Springer wants to show the community where their support is going.

“Obviously, this community support says a lot. They support us with their words. They support us with their money and it's our opportunity to kind of show this is what you get with your money and this is what we're doing for you,” said Sheriff Springer.

You can sign up for the academy by reaching out to Captain Eric Paulson at 406-582-3606 or email him at eric.paulson@gallatin.mt.gov.