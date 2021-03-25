Gallatin County Sheriff's Office making progress toward new facility in Four Corners

BOZEMAN — Last fall, Gallatin County purchased the Zero-In shooting range in Four Corners for about $5.3 million. Now, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re a step closer to moving into the new facility.

Gallatin County commissioners last week approved just under $490,000 for the remodel of the shooting center located off of Jackrabbit and West Baxter.

Sheriff Dan Springer says the facility has classrooms, firing lanes, and a combat studio in 25,000 square feet of space, with an additional 4.5 acres to allow for them to grow.

And the location is prime.

“About 60% of our call volume occurs within an 8 or 9 mile radius of this location,” said Springer. “So it’s a lot easier for our patrol guys to get from this location to pretty much everywhere rather than trying to run through the city of Bozeman. Significant traffic jam ups there. Roadways that really are made for the growth.

Construction on the facility started this week, and Springer says if things go according to plan, the Sheriff’s Office can start moving in by June.

Sheriff Springer also says his office will maintain a presence at the Law and Justice Center in Bozeman.

And the new facility doesn’t mean the county is done looking for help with the Law and Justice Center project.

“The Law and Justice Center project, which has a large focus on the court system as well as county attorneys, and even a portion of the Sheriff’s Office as well—but there’s still a significant amount of work that needs to get done,” Springer said.

“But there are other possibilities out there; there are other funding opportunities that maybe will be going out to the public,” he added. “That’s more of a Commission deal, and I think at some point we’ll start hearing from them as to what the future plan is for that.”