Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted arson at Kirk Hill Trailhead

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted arson at the Kirk Hill Trailhead on Tuesday, August 8.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office, around 9 PM a witness reported a male pulling into the parking lot of the trailhead, removing a gas can from the vehicle, and pouring the contents onto several trees in the picnic area lighting the trees on fire before fleeing the scene.

A witness was able to quickly put the fire out with no further damage.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying the truck allegedly involved in the incident. The truck is believed to be a 2014-2021 white Toyota Tundra double cab, possibly an SR5. The suspect is described as a 5’8” man with light hair, and a slim build, wearing dark Carhart-type jeans, and a lighter blue shirt.

If you have any information, contact the non-emergency line at 406-582-2100 extension 2.