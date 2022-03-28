Gallatin County Sheriff's Office brings back Public Safety Academy after two year hiatus

It's been two years since the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office hosted its Public Safety Academy.

They are looking to take people behind the scenes—for eight weeks, folks get to experience what it is like to conduct a traffic stop and participate in a mock drug buy.

They will also teach folks the inner workings of 9-1-1 as well as K9 units. Participants will experience how they activate the Search and Rescue operation.

Sheriff Dan Springer says that this is a good way for the community to see the work they do every day but also build relationships between the Sheriff's Office and the community.

“It's really an opportunity for the [community] to learn what it is that their tax dollars do for them; they are the ones that fund all that we do and it’s kind of an opportunity for them to see behind that curtain,’’ Sheriff Springer said.

Tuesday, March 29 is the deadline to sign up for this year’s academy. Classes are free and begin April 6 and are held on Wednesday nights. The academy is open to any Gallatin County resident 18 or older.