BELGRADE — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two boys, ages 10 and 13, last seen at Cameron Bridge and Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media that Irvin and Jesse Newell left on their own and like to hide out in the area of Cameron Bridge and Jackrabbit Lane.

Anyone who has seen the boys or has any information about their location is asked to call 911.