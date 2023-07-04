Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responds to family stranded on Gallatin River

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a family stranded on an island on the Gallatin River near Central Park Road.

On July 3, 2023, at 6:12 PM, Gallatin County Dispatch received information on a family that had overturned their paddle board. The family was unable to swim to shore due to the fast-moving water conditions.

One person sustained a knee injury and required GCSSAR assistance to safely navigate the terrain. The rescue team was able to bring the family and injured person safely to shore.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind the public that rivers in Gallatin County, while beautiful and enjoyable, are powerful and sometimes conceal danger below the surface. Wearing proper flotation devices as well as packing appropriate clothing and gear for the worst conditions one may encounter is a good practice for staying safe.