Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue dogs looking for new places to train

If you have a large piece of land, you could help the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue train their dog team.
Posted at 10:13 AM, May 01, 2023
“Our dog teams are used quite often!” Captain Scott Secor said. “They’re called out anytime we have a missing or lost person, and they respond immediately, and in the last year we used them quite often.”

These four-legged rescuers have put more than 2,000 hours of training and rescue time under their belt in the last year. As a regional asset, these dogs can deploy in the surrounding areas of Gallatin County and assist in both urban and mountain settings.

“Something that would be really helpful to the dog team is if someone had a larger ‘track’ or land that we could train on!” Captain Scott Secor said. “A lot of the times, when we go to the same state lands to train—it’s overused—and so the dogs don’t get new scents and new areas to search.”

If you'd like more information on lending a hand, or land, to the dog team, you can find contact information for Captain Scott Secor on the Search and Rescue website.

