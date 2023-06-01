Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue captain departing for state-level job

BOZEMAN — Law enforcement officers in Gallatin County say their search and rescue team is the largest and most demanding in the state, and it takes a true leader to carry out the duties of the job.

“We went to 140 different calls last year; we’re also the busiest search and rescue in the state as well,” said Scott Secor, commander of Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.

In the air, on the ground, rain, shine, or snow, Secor has answered the call, and on May 30 at the Gallatin County Detention Center, he was honored for his service.

“It was quite a surprise,” said Secor. “I thought I was coming to a meeting for something.”

Several of Secor’s colleagues got up and all said the same thing about him: that he always goes above and beyond.

“I can’t think of a more well-deserved award for Scott,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.

For almost 15 years, Secor has been with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and for the last three years, he’s served as commander for the search and rescue team.

He says the Job has taken him on many different journeys but now, he’s embarking on a new one.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Secor. “It’s fun to look forward to the future.”

In September, Secor is leaving Gallatin County to work at a firm out of Helena. And although it's exciting, Secor also describes his new journey as bittersweet.

“To have 140 volunteers that are so selfless—Gallatin County is so lucky to have them,” said Secor.

He says even though he’ll be working on the state level, he'll continue to work remotely in Gallatin County, something he’s happy about.

"It’s such a special place,” said Secor.