Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue building faces construction delay due to high cost

Gallatin County is now having to delay construction on a new Search and Rescue building in Four Corners.

Officials say the construction of the new building was expected to cost around $5 million but they are now estimating a $7 million project meaning that construction won't kick off until 2025 at the earliest.

“So the plan for the project is to get some of our underground utilities in so that when we come back we don’t have to re-do everything up again, asphalt and things taking place behind me, and we’ll have a cleaner slate,” said Gallatin County Chief Operations Officer Nick Borzak.

The work at the site is also being done for the renovation of the Sheriff’s Office which is expected to be done next May.