Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue assists injured biker on Sourdough Trail

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue
Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 17, 2023
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to Sourdough Trail to assist a mountain biker who crashed their bike 6 miles up the trail.

On August 16, at 12:35 PM, Gallatin County Dispatched received a 911 call alerting to the biker who crashed and sustained a broken arm and possible head injury.

Search and rescue volunteers used UTVs to go up the trail to meet with the mountain biker. The biker was located and transported back to the trailhead with the assistance of Custer Gallatin National Forest Service personnel in the area doing trail work.

The biker was brought to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center by Hyalite Ambulance for further evaluation.

Sheriff Springer commends the individual that called 911 and provided dispatch with the biker’s location.

