On June 18th, a lake day turned tragic at Harrison Lake when 14-year-old Layton Smith lost his life in a boating accident. In his obituary, his family shares these words... “As you continue to think of Layton, we ask that you share his story far and wide - Let his story be the reason someone else lives”.

I met with Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, who personally knew Layton. He tells me, “They went out on the lake that day. And there was probably some lessons to be learned from this. I have spoken to the family and they’ve agreed his story needs to be shared”.

Discover how Layton Smith's story can save lives. Watch our video for insights from Sheriff Dan Springer and safety tips for a safe day on the water.

Gallatin County Sheriff reminds of boat safety after 14-year-old Layton Smith's tragic death

Layton’s obituary reads, he was raised in Bozeman. Unconditionally kind and goofy, he had a gift for making others laugh. Recently graduated from middle school, he had just started basketball camp with the Gallatin Raptors. On June 18th, Layton and friends were enjoying a day at the lake, something Layton loved to do.

But as he was at the back of the boat when something no one expected happened. It’s believed carbon monoxide was building up, which can happen towards the back end of boats any time they’re running. Layton was gone.

“It’s a silent killer,” says Springer. “Something that people don’t think about very often. Something that can build up in your bloodstream and before you know it, you can lose consciousness”.

Layton was not wearing a life jacket. Another safety concern, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer sheds light on.

“Recommendation is if you’re out on the water? Put on a life jacket. There’s no reason not to these days. It’s worth the time to wear them. People don’t think about it until it’s too late,” says Springer.

According to Springer, water accidents are not uncommon in our area.

“Water safety is something we get called to quite a bit. Here in Gallatin County, it’s more likely we get called to the river for water safety issues.” Springer adds.

So, for this upcoming 4th of July weekend, Springer wants to remind people to keep safety in mind if they’re heading towards water.

“You have to stay in control of your boat, watch the speeds, and look for no-wake zones. Keep your distance from other boats and make sure you’re paying attention to the weather as well,” some additional safety tips Springer added.

Keeping safety in mind, and keeping Layton in mind, to ensure a safe weekend for everyone.

“In this particular incident? Sharing the story, sharing the information that carbon monoxide can build up. Life jackets need to be on people when they’re out in the water. Those kinds of things are important that we share those” says Springer.