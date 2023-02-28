Gallatin County Sheriff identifies man who died suddenly at Bozeman gym

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a coronary event who died suddenly at a Bozeman gym on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

According to a media release, The Sheriff's Office and the Bozeman Police Department investigated the death on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Daniel “Danny” Johnson of Bozeman.

"Danny’s sudden death came as a shock to his family and friends," the release stated. "Danny was a pastor and elder of Grace Bible Church and spent much of his time contributing to his community."

The Sheriff's Office said Johnson's cause of death was natural and determined to be critical coronary artery atherosclerosis and the manner was natural.

Sheriff Dan Springer expressed his "deepest condolences to the family and friends of Danny Johnson during this time."

No further details were available.