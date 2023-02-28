Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gallatin County Sheriff identifies man who died suddenly at Bozeman gym

gall co sheriff.jpg
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office
gall co sheriff.jpg
Posted at 10:31 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 12:31:42-05

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a coronary event who died suddenly at a Bozeman gym on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

According to a media release, The Sheriff's Office and the Bozeman Police Department investigated the death on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Daniel “Danny” Johnson of Bozeman.

"Danny’s sudden death came as a shock to his family and friends," the release stated. "Danny was a pastor and elder of Grace Bible Church and spent much of his time contributing to his community."

The Sheriff's Office said Johnson's cause of death was natural and determined to be critical coronary artery atherosclerosis and the manner was natural.

Sheriff Dan Springer expressed his "deepest condolences to the family and friends of Danny Johnson during this time."

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App