Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner identifies man who died at construction site near Big Sky

Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 13, 2023
BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer on Wednesday released the name of a man who died at a construction site near Big Sky on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Sheriff Springer said in a media release the man who died was identified as 60-year-old Israel Duran Bahena. Bahena resided in Bozeman, according to the release.

The release said foul play is not suspected; the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.

