Gallatin County Seeking Feedback on Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan Recommendations

BOZEMAN - Gallatin County has identified areas of concern and developed preliminary recommendations for the Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan. The greater triangle area generally lies between Four Corners, Belgrade, and Bozeman and extending south to Gallatin Gateway. It includes the areas of Gallatin County where development is likely to occur in the future. Over 80 recommendations have been developed to address identified areas of concern and improve the transportation system over the 20-year planning horizon. The preliminary recommendations were identified through previous public involvement efforts in May and June of 2021 as well as a detailed analysis of existing and projected conditions. Recommendations consist of roadway facility upgrades to accommodate existing and future travel demands as well as non-motorized facility upgrades to improve connectivity and mobility.

The county is hosting an online open house to provide information to interested parties about the identified areas of concern and gather feedback on the preliminary recommendations. Due to health and safety concerns, the open house will be hosted virtually on the plan website with a variety of interactive content. The open house will be active for 30 days. Please participate at your convenience.

WHAT: Greater Triangle Area Online Public Open House

WHEN: March 1, 2022 – April 1, 2022

WHERE: www.triangletransportationplan.com/publicmeeting2

In addition to the virtual open house, the county will also host a live virtual presentation on March 15. The draft Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan will be released at that time. The presentation will briefly cover the contents of the plan, provide an overview of the identified recommendations, and offer an opportunity for public comment. The presentation will be recorded and posted to the plan website for those who are unable to attend live.

WHAT: Greater Triangle Area Virtual Presentation

WHEN: March 15, 2022, at 12 PM

TO REGISTER: www.triangletransportationplan.com/publicmeeting2

Pre-registration is required to attend.

Community input is a very important part of the process. The public is encouraged to participate in the open house and attend the virtual presentation to share their concerns, thoughts, and ideas with the project team. This study is intended to be a collaborative effort between the county, stakeholders, and the public. As such, all input gathered from the open house will be considered by the planning team and be used to refine the recommendations and the overarching Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan.

Comments can be submitted at any time to the project manager, Scott Randall, via email at srandall@rpa-hln.com, by phone at 406-447-5005, or by mail at 3147 Saddle Drive, Helena, MT 59601. For more information about the project, visit www.triangletransportationplan.com.