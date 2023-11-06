Gallatin County seeing slow turnout ahead of Tuesday's election

Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad says this year's elections have been quieter; with an all-mail-in ballot, his office is making sure voters don’t have the same mail issues with the Post Office, including slow delivery, as in the past.

“Working with them closely and it's been going quite smooth this time around. So I'm pretty confident that, you know, things have been getting where they're supposed,” says Semerad.

With just over 13,000 ballots returned, turnout is at 19.8 percent as of Monday; ballot counting began Monday afternoon.

“We'll run some ballots through the machine this afternoon. It has to shut down before 5:00,” says Semerad.

Since not everyone in the county is voting, Semerad expects fewer crowds than in 2022.

“Have a 15-minute wait or something like that, but I don't anticipate the three-hour wait tomorrow,” says Semerad.

Semerad says voters will also now be able to see their ballot’s status once it's dropped off.

“To check and see if we have received and accepted their ballot, they can check My Voter Page on the Secretary of State's website,” says Semerad.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to make sure their ballot is in and counted. You can click here to track your ballot at the My Voter Page site.