Gallatin County Search and Rescue responds to family lost hiking M Trail

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 03, 2023
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a family of six who were reportedly lost while hiking the M Trail.

On Sunday, July 2 at 12:57 PM, Gallatin County Dispatch received information that the family had run out of water and was stranded on a rocky portion of the mountain.

Search and Rescue volunteers hiked on foot and successfully located the stranded family. The family was escorted down to the base of the trailhead without incident.

Sheriff Springer reminds everyone to always carry enough food and water for an overnight hike, even if you only plan on a day hike, a device for navigation, whether that be a paper map or GPS device, and a charged cell phone to call for help should you need it.

