Gallatin County Search and Rescue looks for more volunteers

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is looking for some more volunteers to join their Big Sky and West Yellowstone section.

There are approximately 30 volunteers in each of the sections—Big Sky and West Yellowstone. Volunteers with the team have a wide array of skills, from physical to technical.

“There’s so many diverse options and needs in Search and Rescue—whether that’s on the tech. side, or if someone has incredible hiking endurance and can keep going and going,” Eric Laaksonen, Gallatin County Search and Rescue volunteer, said.

As a volunteer team, Laaksonen notes the different places he’s been called from to go and help someone lost or in need of assistance.

“To be honest, usually it’s the longest day you’ve had in weeks, and you’re on your way home and you get a call,” Laaksonen said, “A little cold dinner is not a big deal in comparison to making sure someone gets home safe to their families.”

Those are sentiments volunteer Gino Dilello shares, who tells stories of him sitting at work, and getting a call, or just returning from home after a day of skiing. While on a rescue, Dilello thinks of a saying a teammate once told him.

“Bring the calm, and it’s not your emergency,” Dilello said.

If you are interested in joining up for the Big Sky or West Yellowstone area, a link to the application is open.

