Gallatin County School and Special Districts Election results (Unofficial)

BOZEMAN — Unofficial results from the 2025 Gallatin County School and Special Districts Election, held May 6, 2025 (results will be updated as available)
- 19 Precincts reporting
- Precincts Complete 0-20
- Registered Voters: 91,413
- Ballots cast total: 24,033
- Ballots cast blank total: 6
- Voter Turnout - Total: 26.29%
Amsterdam Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
James Willard Dyk - 271
Benjamin F. Flis - 179
Laura Skillman - 309
Amsterdam Elementary School Student Safety and Security Building Reserve Levy
$17,500 per year
Yes 214
No 304
Anderson Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Amy Adelberger - 204
Warren Bauder - 291
Sabrina Stites - 160
Anderson Elementary School General Fund Levy
$58,669
Yes 280
No 243
Bozeman High School General Fund Levy
$240,000
Yes 8,951
No 6,844
Belgrade School Trustee Election
Vote for 3
Marie Boster - 1,772
Walter Derzay - 1,971
Steve Garvert - 2,466
Joanne Nordhagen - 2,184
Belgrade School Trustee Election
(1-year Unexpired)
Vote for 1
Samantha Baker - 862
Lila J. Beard - 2,099
Cali Koerner Morrison - 670
Belgrade Elementary General Fund Levy
$100,000
Yes 2,162
No 2,525
Belgrade High School General Fund Levy
$65,000
Yes 2,199
No 2,555
Bozeman Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Lauren Dee - 8,284
Sarah Wilson - 8,648
Bozeman Elementary School General Fund Levy
$250,000
Yes 7,894
No 5,373
Bozeman Elementary School Building Reserve Levy
$13,800,000
Yes 7,431
No 5,732
Big Sky K-12 Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Betsy Biggerstaff - 764
Barbara Rowley - 653
Big Sky K-12 General Fund Levy
$300,000
Yes 528
No 463
For Big Sky Resort Area District Board Director
Retain Michelle Kendziorski
Yes 811
No 115
Big Sky Resort Area District Resort Tax
Extend 3% resort tax to 2065
Yes 866
No 208
Big Sky Area District Cold Smoke Housing Project Bond
Issue bonds from 3% resort tax
Yes 645
No 428
Big Sky Resort Area District Community Park Bond
Issue bonds from 3% resort tax
Yes 759
No 311
Firelight Meadows Water and Sewer District Creation
Yes 140
No 0
LaMott Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Adam Beaupre - 130
Alexander M. Prentiss - 132
LaMotte Elementary School General Fund Levy
$8,282
Yes 117
No 117
Monforton Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Jamie Hetherington - 609
Mason Shaffer - 303
Johnathan Smith - 419
Monforton School Building Reserve Levy
$150,000
Yes 639
No 479
Monforton School General Fund Levy
$68,406
Yes 559
No 558
Three Forks School Trustee Election
Vote for 1
Josh Beckett - 624
Robert Buchholz - 361
Three Forks Elementary General Fund Levy
$135,000
Yes 469
No 725
Three Forks High School General Fund Levy
$133,000
Yes 447
No 720
Three Forks High School Technology Levy
$20,000
Yes 500
No 684
Willow Creek Elementary General Fund
$17,883.77
Yes 53
No 56
West Yellowstone K-12 Trustee Election
Vote for 1
Charley Dodge - 90
“Liz” Elizabeth Watt - 260
Hebgen Basin Rural Area Creation
Shall rural resort area be created?
Yes 117
No 65
Hebgen Basin Rural Area Tax
Shall rural resort area tax district be created?
Yes 117
No 66