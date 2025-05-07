Watch Now
Gallatin County School and Special Districts Election results (Unofficial)

Voting
Voting
Posted

BOZEMAN — Unofficial results from the 2025 Gallatin County School and Special Districts Election, held May 6, 2025 (results will be updated as available)

  • 19 Precincts reporting
  • Precincts Complete 0-20
  • Registered Voters: 91,413
  • Ballots cast total: 24,033
  • Ballots cast blank total: 6
  • Voter Turnout - Total: 26.29%

Amsterdam Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
James Willard Dyk - 271
Benjamin F. Flis - 179
Laura Skillman - 309

Amsterdam Elementary School Student Safety and Security Building Reserve Levy
$17,500 per year
Yes 214
No 304

Anderson Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Amy Adelberger - 204
Warren Bauder - 291
Sabrina Stites - 160

Anderson Elementary School General Fund Levy
$58,669
Yes 280
No 243

Bozeman High School General Fund Levy
$240,000
Yes 8,951
No 6,844

Belgrade School Trustee Election
Vote for 3
Marie Boster - 1,772
Walter Derzay - 1,971
Steve Garvert - 2,466
Joanne Nordhagen - 2,184

Belgrade School Trustee Election
(1-year Unexpired)
Vote for 1
Samantha Baker - 862
Lila J. Beard - 2,099
Cali Koerner Morrison - 670

Belgrade Elementary General Fund Levy
$100,000
Yes 2,162
No 2,525

Belgrade High School General Fund Levy
$65,000
Yes 2,199
No 2,555

Bozeman Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Lauren Dee - 8,284
Sarah Wilson - 8,648

Bozeman Elementary School General Fund Levy
$250,000
Yes 7,894
No 5,373

Bozeman Elementary School Building Reserve Levy
$13,800,000
Yes 7,431
No 5,732

Big Sky K-12 Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Betsy Biggerstaff - 764
Barbara Rowley - 653

Big Sky K-12 General Fund Levy
$300,000
Yes 528
No 463

For Big Sky Resort Area District Board Director
Retain Michelle Kendziorski
Yes 811
No 115

Big Sky Resort Area District Resort Tax
Extend 3% resort tax to 2065
Yes 866
No 208

Big Sky Area District Cold Smoke Housing Project Bond
Issue bonds from 3% resort tax
Yes 645
No 428

Big Sky Resort Area District Community Park Bond
Issue bonds from 3% resort tax
Yes 759
No 311

Firelight Meadows Water and Sewer District Creation
Yes 140
No 0

LaMott Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Adam Beaupre - 130
Alexander M. Prentiss - 132

LaMotte Elementary School General Fund Levy
$8,282
Yes 117
No 117

Monforton Elementary Trustee Election
Vote for 2
Jamie Hetherington - 609
Mason Shaffer - 303
Johnathan Smith - 419

Monforton School Building Reserve Levy
$150,000
Yes 639
No 479

Monforton School General Fund Levy
$68,406
Yes 559
No 558

Three Forks School Trustee Election
Vote for 1
Josh Beckett - 624
Robert Buchholz - 361

Three Forks Elementary General Fund Levy
$135,000
Yes 469
No 725

Three Forks High School General Fund Levy
$133,000
Yes 447
No 720

Three Forks High School Technology Levy
$20,000
Yes 500
No 684

Willow Creek Elementary General Fund
$17,883.77
Yes 53
No 56

West Yellowstone K-12 Trustee Election
Vote for 1
Charley Dodge - 90
“Liz” Elizabeth Watt - 260

Hebgen Basin Rural Area Creation
Shall rural resort area be created?
Yes 117
No 65

Hebgen Basin Rural Area Tax
Shall rural resort area tax district be created?
Yes 117
No 66

