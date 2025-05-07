Gallatin County School and Special Districts Election results (Unofficial)

BOZEMAN — Unofficial results from the 2025 Gallatin County School and Special Districts Election, held May 6, 2025 (results will be updated as available)



19 Precincts reporting

Precincts Complete 0-20

Registered Voters: 91,413

Ballots cast total: 24,033

Ballots cast blank total: 6

Voter Turnout - Total: 26.29%

Amsterdam Elementary Trustee Election

Vote for 2

James Willard Dyk - 271

Benjamin F. Flis - 179

Laura Skillman - 309

Amsterdam Elementary School Student Safety and Security Building Reserve Levy

$17,500 per year

Yes 214

No 304

Anderson Elementary Trustee Election

Vote for 2

Amy Adelberger - 204

Warren Bauder - 291

Sabrina Stites - 160

Anderson Elementary School General Fund Levy

$58,669

Yes 280

No 243

Bozeman High School General Fund Levy

$240,000

Yes 8,951

No 6,844

Belgrade School Trustee Election

Vote for 3

Marie Boster - 1,772

Walter Derzay - 1,971

Steve Garvert - 2,466

Joanne Nordhagen - 2,184

Belgrade School Trustee Election

(1-year Unexpired)

Vote for 1

Samantha Baker - 862

Lila J. Beard - 2,099

Cali Koerner Morrison - 670

Belgrade Elementary General Fund Levy

$100,000

Yes 2,162

No 2,525

Belgrade High School General Fund Levy

$65,000

Yes 2,199

No 2,555

Bozeman Elementary Trustee Election

Vote for 2

Lauren Dee - 8,284

Sarah Wilson - 8,648

Bozeman Elementary School General Fund Levy

$250,000

Yes 7,894

No 5,373

Bozeman Elementary School Building Reserve Levy

$13,800,000

Yes 7,431

No 5,732

Big Sky K-12 Trustee Election

Vote for 2

Betsy Biggerstaff - 764

Barbara Rowley - 653

Big Sky K-12 General Fund Levy

$300,000

Yes 528

No 463

For Big Sky Resort Area District Board Director

Retain Michelle Kendziorski

Yes 811

No 115

Big Sky Resort Area District Resort Tax

Extend 3% resort tax to 2065

Yes 866

No 208

Big Sky Area District Cold Smoke Housing Project Bond

Issue bonds from 3% resort tax

Yes 645

No 428

Big Sky Resort Area District Community Park Bond

Issue bonds from 3% resort tax

Yes 759

No 311

Firelight Meadows Water and Sewer District Creation

Yes 140

No 0

LaMott Elementary Trustee Election

Vote for 2

Adam Beaupre - 130

Alexander M. Prentiss - 132

LaMotte Elementary School General Fund Levy

$8,282

Yes 117

No 117

Monforton Elementary Trustee Election

Vote for 2

Jamie Hetherington - 609

Mason Shaffer - 303

Johnathan Smith - 419

Monforton School Building Reserve Levy

$150,000

Yes 639

No 479

Monforton School General Fund Levy

$68,406

Yes 559

No 558

Three Forks School Trustee Election

Vote for 1

Josh Beckett - 624

Robert Buchholz - 361

Three Forks Elementary General Fund Levy

$135,000

Yes 469

No 725

Three Forks High School General Fund Levy

$133,000

Yes 447

No 720

Three Forks High School Technology Levy

$20,000

Yes 500

No 684

Willow Creek Elementary General Fund

$17,883.77

Yes 53

No 56

West Yellowstone K-12 Trustee Election

Vote for 1

Charley Dodge - 90

“Liz” Elizabeth Watt - 260

Hebgen Basin Rural Area Creation

Shall rural resort area be created?

Yes 117

No 65

Hebgen Basin Rural Area Tax

Shall rural resort area tax district be created?

Yes 117

No 66

