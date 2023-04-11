Gallatin County Road Department places temporary weight restrictions on roads

The Gallatin County Road Department has placed temporary 16-ton weight limits on the following roads until further notice due to deteriorating road conditions:
- Axtell Gateway Road – Entire length
- Beatty Road – Entire length
- Burnt Road – Entire length
- Cameron Bridge Road East – Dry Fly Lane to Harper Puckett Road
- Cameron Bridge Road West – Highline Road to the entrance of Kenyon Noble Lumber
- Chapman Road – Entire length
- Collins Road – Entire length
- Crowley Road – Entire length
- Duncan Road – Entire length
- Durston Road – Gooch Hill Road to Love Lane
- East Gallatin Road – Entire length
- Fowler Lane –Stucky Road to South 19th Avenue
- Frank Road - From Jackrabbit Lane to the west
- Gateway South Road – Entire length
- Goldenstein Lane – Entire length
- Hamilton Road – Entire length
- Harper Puckett Road – Cameron Bridge Road East to Valley Center Road
- Heeb Road – Stagecoach Trail Road to Frontage Road
- Hidden Valley Road – Harper Puckett Road to Valley Center Road
- Hulbert Road East – From the gravel pit entrance at 675 Hulbert Road East to Love Lane
- Johnson Road – Cottonwood Road to Gooch Hill Road
- Law Road – Entire length
- Love Lane – Entire length
- Madison Road – From Buffalo Jump Road north to Frontage Road/Interstate-90
- River Road – Entire length (Cameron Bridge Road West to Norris Road, Norris Road to Axtell Anceney Road)
- Ross Creek Road – Entire length
- Sales Road – Dry Creek Road to Spaulding Bridge Road
- Sourdough Road – Entire length
- Swamp Road – Entire length
- Thorpe Road – Valley Center Road West to Frank Road
- Weaver Road – Entire length
- Wes Davis Road – Entire length
NOTE: newly added roads are shown in boldface.