Gallatin County Road Department places temporary weight restrictions on roads

Posted at 2:21 PM, Apr 11, 2023
The Gallatin County Road Department has placed temporary 16-ton weight limits on the following roads until further notice due to deteriorating road conditions:

  • Axtell Gateway Road – Entire length
  • Beatty Road – Entire length
  • Burnt Road – Entire length
  • Cameron Bridge Road East – Dry Fly Lane to Harper Puckett Road
  • Cameron Bridge Road West – Highline Road to the entrance of Kenyon Noble Lumber
  • Chapman Road – Entire length
  • Collins Road – Entire length
  • Crowley Road – Entire length
  • Duncan Road – Entire length
  • Durston Road – Gooch Hill Road to Love Lane
  • East Gallatin Road – Entire length
  • Fowler Lane –Stucky Road to South 19th Avenue
  • Frank Road - From Jackrabbit Lane to the west
  • Gateway South Road – Entire length
  • Goldenstein Lane – Entire length
  • Hamilton Road – Entire length
  • Harper Puckett Road – Cameron Bridge Road East to Valley Center Road
  • Heeb Road – Stagecoach Trail Road to Frontage Road
  • Hidden Valley Road – Harper Puckett Road to Valley Center Road
  • Hulbert Road East – From the gravel pit entrance at 675 Hulbert Road East to Love Lane
  • Johnson Road – Cottonwood Road to Gooch Hill Road
  • Law Road – Entire length
  • Love Lane – Entire length
  • Madison Road – From Buffalo Jump Road north to Frontage Road/Interstate-90
  • River Road – Entire length (Cameron Bridge Road West to Norris Road, Norris Road to Axtell Anceney Road)
  • Ross Creek Road – Entire length
  • Sales Road – Dry Creek Road to Spaulding Bridge Road
  • Sourdough Road – Entire length
  • Swamp Road – Entire length
  • Thorpe Road – Valley Center Road West to Frank Road
  • Weaver Road – Entire length
  • Wes Davis Road – Entire length

NOTE: newly added roads are shown in boldface.

