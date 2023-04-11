Gallatin County Road Department places temporary weight restrictions on roads

The Gallatin County Road Department has placed temporary 16-ton weight limits on the following roads until further notice due to deteriorating road conditions:



Axtell Gateway Road – Entire length

– Entire length Beatty Road – Entire length

– Entire length Burnt Road – Entire length

Cameron Bridge Road East – Dry Fly Lane to Harper Puckett Road

Cameron Bridge Road West – Highline Road to the entrance of Kenyon Noble Lumber

Chapman Road – Entire length

– Entire length Collins Road – Entire length

Crowley Road – Entire length

Duncan Road – Entire length

Durston Road – Gooch Hill Road to Love Lane

East Gallatin Road – Entire length

Fowler Lane –Stucky Road to South 19 th Avenue

–Stucky Road to South 19 Avenue Frank Road - From Jackrabbit Lane to the west

Gateway South Road – Entire length

Goldenstein Lane – Entire length

– Entire length Hamilton Road – Entire length

Harper Puckett Road – Cameron Bridge Road East to Valley Center Road

Heeb Road – Stagecoach Trail Road to Frontage Road

Hidden Valley Road – Harper Puckett Road to Valley Center Road

Hulbert Road East – From the gravel pit entrance at 675 Hulbert Road East to Love Lane

Johnson Road – Cottonwood Road to Gooch Hill Road

– Cottonwood Road to Gooch Hill Road Law Road – Entire length

– Entire length Love Lane – Entire length

Madison Road – From Buffalo Jump Road north to Frontage Road/Interstate-90

River Road – Entire length (Cameron Bridge Road West to Norris Road, Norris Road to Axtell Anceney Road)

Ross Creek Road – Entire length

Sales Road – Dry Creek Road to Spaulding Bridge Road

Sourdough Road – Entire length

– Entire length Swamp Road – Entire length

Thorpe Road – Valley Center Road West to Frank Road

Weaver Road – Entire length

Wes Davis Road – Entire length

NOTE: newly added roads are shown in boldface.