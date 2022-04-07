Watch
Gallatin County Road Department announces more weight restrictions for area roadways

Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 13:02:38-04

BOZEMAN - Due to deteriorating road conditions, the Gallatin County Road Department has placed temporary 16-ton weight limits on the following roads until further notice:

  • Axtell Anceney Road - from the bridge to River Rd/High Flat Rd
  • Axtell Gateway Road - from Axtell Anceney Rd to Gateway South Rd/Cottontail Rd
  • Burnt Road - entire length
  • Durston Road - Love Ln to Gooch Hill Rd
  • Frank Road - from Thorpe Rd to Jackrabbit Ln
  • Haasakker Road - the entire length
  • Love Lane - Shire Trl to Valley Center Rd
  • Swamp Road - the entire length
  • Thorpe Road - from Frank Rd to Cameron Bridge Rd  

NOTE: newly added roads are shown in boldface.

