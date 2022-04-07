Gallatin County Road Department announces more weight restrictions for area roadways

BOZEMAN - Due to deteriorating road conditions, the Gallatin County Road Department has placed temporary 16-ton weight limits on the following roads until further notice:

Axtell Anceney Road - from the bridge to River Rd/High Flat Rd

Axtell Gateway Road - from Axtell Anceney Rd to Gateway South Rd/Cottontail Rd

- from Axtell Anceney Rd to Gateway South Rd/Cottontail Rd Burnt Road - entire length

Durston Road - Love Ln to Gooch Hill Rd

- Love Ln to Gooch Hill Rd Frank Road - from Thorpe Rd to Jackrabbit Ln

Haasakker Road - the entire length

Love Lane - Shire Trl to Valley Center Rd

- Shire Trl to Valley Center Rd Swamp Road - the entire length

Thorpe Road - from Frank Rd to Cameron Bridge Rd

NOTE: newly added roads are shown in boldface.