Gallatin County Road Department announces more weight restrictions for area roadways

BOZEMAN - Due to deteriorating road conditions, the Gallatin County Road Department has placed temporary 16-ton weight limits on the following roads until further notice:
- Axtell Anceney Road - from the bridge to River Rd/High Flat Rd
- Axtell Gateway Road - from Axtell Anceney Rd to Gateway South Rd/Cottontail Rd
- Burnt Road - entire length
- Durston Road - Love Ln to Gooch Hill Rd
- Frank Road - from Thorpe Rd to Jackrabbit Ln
- Haasakker Road - the entire length
- Love Lane - Shire Trl to Valley Center Rd
- Swamp Road - the entire length
- Thorpe Road - from Frank Rd to Cameron Bridge Rd
NOTE: newly added roads are shown in boldface.