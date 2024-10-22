Gallatin County reports issues with 911 lines

Gallatin County 911 said on social media it is currently experiencing issues with 911 lines and asks anyone who gets a busy signal to hang up and try again until your call is answered.

The post continued:

You can also text our dispatch center. To text 911, create a new text message on your cell phone. Enter “911” into the “To” field. No dashes are necessary. In this text message, include the location of your emergency, the nature of the emergency, and your name.

The agency says they are working "diligently" to get the issues resolved and will provide an update when available.

We will update this story as we get more information.