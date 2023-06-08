Gallatin County Motor Vehicle offices reducing public hours in Bozeman, Belgrade

The Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Department offices in Bozeman and Belgrade are temporarily reducing public office hours due to short staffing.

Beginning June 14, the Bozeman office will be open to the public from 10 AM to 5 PM and the Belgrade office will be open from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Staff will remain working when the offices close to the public to allow them to catch up on paperwork.

The Bozeman and Belgrade offices have a total of 16 positions but are currently down to four people and another position reducing to half-time soon.

The Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Department is responsible for titling, registration, and collection of fees associated with vehicles in the county.

You can visit their website for information on online or mail-in renewals. Alive webcamis available to view the lobby of the Bozeman office to help residents better plan their trips to the courthouse.

Until more staff is hired, the reduced public office hours will remain in place