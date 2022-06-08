Gallatin County marijuana taxes may face certification issue

BOZEMAN - Gallatin County voters approved a three percent tax increase on Recreational and Medical Marijuana in Tuesday’s election. However, on Wednesday morning county officials notified MTN News of possible certification issues regarding the two ballot questions.

“The commission was made aware of possible issues with the public notice of the two marijuana tax ballot questions that could affect their certification. The commission will address this at their election canvas on June 20th. This issue won't affect anything else on the ballot- only potentially the two marijuana tax questions.” says Gallatin County Communications Coordinator, Whitney Bermes.

The most recent numbers from 4 am on Wednesday show 19,062 or 77.49 percent of voters approving the additional 3 percent tax on recreational marijuana, and 5,537 or 22.51 percent voting against the measure. On the medical marijuana tax ballot, 13,803 or 56.46 percent of voters approved the 3 percent tax, and 10,643 or 43.54 percent voted against it.

This is a developing story and no further details were available. We will update you when we learn more.