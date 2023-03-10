Gallatin County looks to add paved pathway along Huffine Lane

Gallatin County is hosting an open house to discuss adding a paved pathway along Huffine Lane to improve safety.

Community members are invited to attend the open house on Wednesday, March 22 to share input on the addition of the paved pathway from Bozeman and Four Corners. It will be held in the Community Room of the Gallatin County Courthouse (311 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman) and will be available on Zoom.

The pathway would run from approximately Circle F Trail to Cottonwood Road.

Gallatin County is applying for a grant through Montana Transportation Alternatives Program to support planning and building the paved pathway. The county can apply for up to $3 million.

Letters for public comments can be sent to commission@gallatin.mt.gov.

“When we were developing the Triangle Trails plan, we consistently heard from residents that the Huffine pathway was a top priority,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer. “A large portion of our county’s new development is happening in the triangle between Bozeman, Belgrade, and Four Corners. We need to ensure safety and connectivity for future development in that area.”