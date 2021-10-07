Gallatin County Law & Justice Center bond returns to general election, cost 'slashed in half'

BOZEMAN, MT — In just about a week, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, ballots for the November general election will be sent out across Gallatin County.

And once again, a familiar item is back on those ballots: an effort to replace the Law and Justice Center.

It’s a bond issue that has made it to the ballot for several Novembers in the past: a new building for the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center.

At times, that price tag has gone up to above $60 million.

Commissioners this year say they’ve cut that in half but to show the “why,” you have to go inside.

“If there were an earthquake, a severe earthquake, this building would likely crumble into an old pile of 70-year-old concrete,” says Zach Brown, Gallatin County commissioner.

You have either heard it or seen it on a ballot at least two times before.

Commissioner Brown says it is that “tax fatigue” that is being recognized when the board says they’ve found a way to slice more than half of what would be needed to replace the aging Law and Justice Center.

“We’ve reduced this to just down to a plain courts building and I think that’s really just the basic need here,” Brown says. “The Law and Justice Center was a 1960s Catholic high school. It was never designed to be a judicial facility. It’s structurally unsafe.”

According to Commissioner Brown, this bond’s difference from last year’s L&J bond is a difference of millions.

When you combine the changes together back in 2019, the commission asked for $60 million.

This year, you combine the 2020-21 figures together, they are asking for $29 million.

Part of that reason is, according to commissioners, because the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office will be moving to their new location at the former Zero-In Shooting Range in Four Corners and is not a part of that budget, so $38 million could be cut from the last general election’s figure.

What that means for you: take the property taxes on a home for $500,000 a year that has been assessed in the market.

Your taxes would then increase by about $33.50 per year.

If the bond passes, Brown says shovels could hit the dirt by next spring.

They will be forced to return to the drawing board if it fails, which, with each time it has, Brown says the problems get worse.

“If there were any other way for us to get this project done and meet this basic need without asking the voters to pony up, we would do that, but this is the tool that we have,” Brown says.

Ballots for the 2021 general election will be mailed out on Wednesday, October 13.

You have to get them back in by no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.