Gallatin County launches PulsePoint app, alerts to nearby cardiac arrest

Gallatin County 911 and fire departments within Gallatin County launch the mobile phone app PulsePoint.

The app is designed to support public safety agencies by increasing cardiac arrest survival rates through improved bystander performance and support.

“This is a great opportunity to involve the community in the life-saving efforts that occur every day,” stated Gallatin County 911 Director, Tim Martindale.

PulsePoint has been integrated within Gallatin Count’s 911 dispatch center’s computer-aided dispatch system (CAD). When a dispatcher received a call related to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), the information on the CAD system will automatically trigger a PulsePoint push notification.

“Time is one of the most critical factors when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest,” said Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo. “Having the PulsePoint mobile app to alert nearby CPR-trained citizens strengthens our entire response system and increases the likelihood of someone surviving the cardiac arrest.”

PulsePoint app users within a 0.25-mile radius of the incident can receive a push notification to the location of the closest publicly accessible automated external defibrillator (AED) to provide aid.

“The emergency medical systems with the highest save rates in the world all start with the same thing – early CPR from bystanders who help when they see someone in need,” Greg Tryon, Fire Chief at Central Valley Fire District, stated.

The PulsePoint app is available for download on Google Play and the iPhone App Store.