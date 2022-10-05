Gallatin County Justice Court and 911 Records reduces public hours

The Gallatin County Justice Court and 911 Records within the Law and Justice Center will be temporarily reducing office hours due to short staffing.

Beginning on Tuesday, October 11, both county offices will be open to the public from 8 AM to 3 PM. Staff will continue to work from 3 PM to 5 PM to process accumulated filing and records requests.

Justice Court will continue to receive and process electronic and hand-delivered filings from the hours of 3 PM to 5 PM.

Records requests can still be made online by emailing supportservices@gallatin.mt.gov. A new website is coming soon for online records requests.

Both the Justice Court and 911 Records office have a total of 10 positions and are down three people. Until more staff is hired, the reduced public office hours will remain in place.

Last month, the Clerk of District Court’s Office also reduced its public office hours. Those hours of 8 AM to 3 PM remain in place.

Gallatin County Justice Court handles misdemeanor citations and processes felony cases during the daily in-custody appearances. Civil cases including restraining orders, landlord-tenant, and Small Claims are also handled by Justice Court.

Justice Court can be contacted at 406-582-2191 or justice@gallatin.mt.gov with any questions.

Gallatin County 911 Records maintains the records from the Bozeman Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gallatin County Detention Center. Records is the second division to the 911 communications Department.

Records can be contacted at 406-582-2005 with any questions.

For information on job openings in Justice Court, 911 Records, and other county departments, click here.