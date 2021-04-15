Gallatin County Health Covid vaccine wait list nearly empty

BOZEMAN — If you haven't already, now is the time to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

MTN News spoke with the head of the Gallatin County COVID-19 Task Force earlier this week, who said they had close to 5,000 people on the wait list, but fast forward to today and the wait list is almost empty.

The department has been able to vaccinate or make appointments for thousands in removing them from the wait list rapidly.

“I’d say in the last week, there’s been maybe close to 500 additional people added. Those will be offered a clinic either today or next week early. So, they’ll be nobody else to be offered,” explained Bob Fry, the county's COVID-19 Incident Commander.

Fry says the pause in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has not slowed down appointments.

To sign up for the wait list, visit here.

