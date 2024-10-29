Gallatin County has received 42% of absentee ballots a week before Election Day

BOZEMAN — Things are bustling at the Gallatin County Courthouse as early voters get in their absentee ballots. We're checking in with some of these voters to see what the process looks like.

"I have voted in person in the past and it has taken a really long time. I still think it’s important as our civic duty to vote, whether it’s absentee or in person. But for people who are busy it’s a good option to vote absentee," says voter Sarah Martinez.

Speaking with another absentee voter, Noah Ten Brook—he says it’s his first time voting after being naturalized as an American citizen a year ago.

"I think it’s exciting—it's a very contentious election, obviously, so it’s difficult to be a part of a process that seems pretty plain and clear to me. But I'll do my best to submit my voice and hopefully it adds to the tally of good, democratic options," Ten Brook says.

According to the Montana Secretary of State, more than 27,000 absentee ballots have been received in Gallatin County. That’s 42% of absentee ballots mailed out this election.

"Seems like they have it pretty streamlined and so it’s pretty easy to just drop it off and be on your way," says Martinez.

Absentee ballots can be returned to the courthouse during regular business hours, or on Election Day at designated polling locations.

Many of today’s voters say they are relieved to get their vote in prior to Election Day.

"You can’t just have one day for people to vote though, it's just not enough. People work," says Lisa Murdoch.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 4, and election officials encourage voters to return ballots in person, rather than mail, at this point in the election cycle.

Curbside ballot drop-off will be available Nov. 4 and 5 outside the courthouse.

Murdoch says, "It’s great that people can register to vote the day of the election too."

Lines to register to vote were a lengthier wait than ballot drop-off, but in-person voting will be available on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Check the Gallatin County Election Department website for details.