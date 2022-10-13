Gallatin County Elections Office mailing 62,000 absentee ballots on Friday, Oct. 14

BOZEMAN — On Friday, Oct. 14, the Gallatin County Elections Office is mailing out more than 62,000 absentee ballots for the 2022 federal general election on Nov. 8.

County officials say voters who are registered to receive their ballots absentee should start seeing them arrive in their mailboxes in the coming days.

Sample ballots can be found here.

Absentee ballots must be returned no later than 8 PM on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, in order to be counted. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day but received after Election Day cannot be accepted.

Absentee ballots may be returned by mail. The Elections Office advises mailing them no later than Tuesday, Nov. 1 to ensure they arrive on time. They can also be dropped off at the Elections Office leading up to and including Election Day.

On Election Day, ballots can be dropped at any polling place in Gallatin County, and there will also be a drive-up box at the front of the Gallatin County Courthouse in downtown Bozeman.

Polling places will be open for in-person voting on Election Day at the following locations:

Bridger Canyon Fire Station – 8081 Bridger Canyon Rd.

Gallatin County Fairgrounds – 901 N. Black Ave. in Bozeman

Hope Lutheran Church – 5152 W. Graf St. in Bozeman

Povah Community Center – 10 Geyser St. in West Yellowstone

Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office – 561 Little Coyote Rd. in Big Sky

Gallatin Gateway Community Center – 145 Mill St. in Gallatin Gateway

Belgrade Special Events Center – 220 Spooner Rd. in Belgrade

River Rock Community Center – 101 River Rock Rd. in Belgrade

Three Forks High School – 212 E. Neal St. in Three Forks

Manhattan Christian School – 8000 Churchill Rd. in Churchill

Manhattan High School – 200 W. Fulton Ave. in Manhattan

Polling places will be open from 7 AM to 8 PM on Election Day, with the exception of Bridger Canyon Fire Station, which will be open from noon to 8 PM.

If you are voting in person, please check your voter registration to make sure you vote at the correct polling place location.

Visit www.MyVoterPageMT.com to check your voter registration status and your information on file.

If you still need to register to vote or update your registration in order to vote in November’s election, you must appear in person at the Gallatin County Elections Office. Voters can register now until noon on Monday, Nov. 7 (the day before Election Day), and from 7 AM to 8 PM on Election Day.

The Elections Office is located in room 210 of the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman.

For questions or more information, call the department at 406-582-3060, email at gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov, or visit the website at gallatinvotes.com.